Alibaba in funding talks with India's Snapdeal: source
March 11, 2015 / 8:49 AM / 3 years ago

Alibaba in funding talks with India's Snapdeal: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Employees of Snapdeal, an Indian online retailer, sort out delivery packages inside their company fulfilment centre in Mumbai October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

SHANGHAI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Alibaba is in talks with Indian online marketplace Snapdeal over a potential cash investment, a source familiar with the negotiations said, in what would be the Chinese e-commerce giant’s first direct investment in India.

Snapdeal competes in India with bigger rivals Flipkart.com and Amazon.com, and media reports have said it is seeking $1 billion in its latest funding round to fuel growth.

In October last year, Snapdeal secured a $627 million investment from Japan’s Softbank, itself an early backer of Alibaba.

The source, who declined to be named as talks are not public, said on Wednesday that negotiations were “ongoing”, confirming Indian media reports. The source said Alibaba was “looking, but there’s still no deal”.

A second source familiar with the matter confirmed the two sides had spoken in the past and said investor interest was “high”, but gave no detail on any current negotiations.

Snapdeal declined to comment.

Alibaba has been eyeing India for months, but has yet to invest directly in the e-commerce space. Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba controlled by senior Alibaba executives, bought a 25 percent stake in the Indian payment services provider behind Paytm last month.

Reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
