FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Modi pitches India's frugal space prowess at rocket launch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2014 / 6:23 AM / 3 years ago

Modi pitches India's frugal space prowess at rocket launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a meeting room to receive his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for India to be the world’s low-cost space technology supplier, minutes after witnessing the launch of a rocket carrying five satellites from France, Singapore, Germany and Canada on Monday.

The launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle bolsters India’s goal of capturing more of the $304 billion annual global space market, and Modi seized the moment with an uplifting speech about India’s prowess in cheap space technology.

“This fills every Indian’s heart with pride and I can see it reflected in the joy and satisfaction on your faces,” said Modi, from the launch site of India’s southeastern coast.

“Truly this is a global endorsement of India’s space capability,” he said, adding that India’s current Mars mission cost less than the budget of the Hollywood science fiction film Gravity.

Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.