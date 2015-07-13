FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India investigating breach of space agency unit's website
July 13, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

India investigating breach of space agency unit's website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) commercial arm is investigating a suspected breach of its website on Sunday, an official said.

The homepage of ISRO’s commercial wing, called Antrix, was redirecting to another page on Sunday, space agency spokesman Deviprasad Karnik. The Antrix website is currently being rebuilt.

“Antrix is investigating. There is no concern,” Karnik said on Monday. “Somebody has played a mischief.”

The breach came two days after ISRO successfully launched five British satellites. India is a small player in the $300 billion global space industry but aims to increase its presence over the coming years.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
