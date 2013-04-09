FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India defers hearing on Sterlite copper smelter until Friday
April 9, 2013

India defers hearing on Sterlite copper smelter until Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An Indian fast-track environmental court has adjourned until Friday a hearing into the closure of the country’s largest copper smelter, run by Sterlite Industries Ltd, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

State authorities ordered the closure of the plant, which produces more than 330,693 metric tons of the metal a year on March 29 after nearby residents complained about emissions.

Sterlite, a unit of London-listed resources conglomerate Vedanta Resources Plc, has said the plant’s emissions fell within agreed limits.

It declared force majeure on copper sales and concentrate purchases on April 3. Force majeure is a contract clause that allows a company to miss shipments in circumstances beyond its control.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)

The story corrects "condensate" to "concentrate" in paragraph 4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
