9 months ago
Indian shares close little changed; worries about banknotes remain
November 16, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 9 months ago

Indian shares close little changed; worries about banknotes remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2016.Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains on concerns of slow economic growth in the near term and as worries lingered about the government's move to withdraw higher-denomination banknotes.

The broader NSE index .NSEI closed 0.04 percent higher at 8,111.60 after rising as much as 1.25 percent earlier in the day, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN fell 0.02 percent to 26,298.69.

Consumer staples and drug makers were among the main decliners, with cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) ending down 2.8 percent.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

