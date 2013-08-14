India says submarine crew members killed in explosion

The Indian Navy's Sindhurakshak submarine is seen in Visakhapatnam in this February 13, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An explosion on an Indian submarine on Wednesday killed crew members, India’s defense minister said, giving no further details of what he described as one of the greatest tragedies of recent times.

Earlier the navy said 18 sailors were trapped after an explosion and fire on board the conventionally powered submarine INS Sindhurakshak in the coastal city of Mumbai.

“I feel sad ... about those navy personnel who lost their lives in the service of the country,” Defense Minister A.K. Antony told reporters outside parliament in New Delhi.