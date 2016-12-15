FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
India needs simple GST structure with lower rates: adviser
December 15, 2016 / 6:42 AM / 8 months ago

India needs simple GST structure with lower rates: adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer pushes a handcart loaded with sacks containing tea packets, towards a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, June 26, 2015.Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India should aspire for a simple structure for its proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) with lower rates, the chief economic adviser at the ministry of finance said, amid deadlock between the federal and the state governments over the draft of new law.

India faces the risk of missing a self-imposed deadline to launch the GST from April 2017 after a meeting of federal and state officials ended last Sunday without fixing who would administer the tax.

Arvind Subramanian, who headed a panel on the proposed tax structure, said on Thursday GST should also include real estate, land sales and electricity as well.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

