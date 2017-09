Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore in this file photo dated February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will defer by one year new tax rules that would have required foreign companies in India and Indian companies with overseas subsidiaries to pay local taxes based on their residency status in the country.

India had introduced “place of effective management” rules last year to tax companies where key management and commercial decisions are made in India as local entities.