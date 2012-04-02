FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Osborne says India tax plans might damage investment
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 2, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 6 years ago

Osborne says India tax plans might damage investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s proposals to allow authorities to retrospectively tax overseas deals are a concern, British Finance Minister George Osborne said on Monday, adding that they might damage the country’s overall investment climate.

International trade groups representing more than 250,000 companies have written to Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to warn him that new taxation proposals by his government have led foreign businesses to reconsider their investments.

India’s federal budget last month outlined proposals that would allow authorities to make retroactive tax claims on overseas deals, such as Vodafone Group Plc’s 2007 acquisition of mobile phone assets in India.

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.