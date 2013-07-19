India's TCS surges after April-June earnings beat estimates

Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s largest software services exporter, surged 3.5 percent in pre-open trading on Friday, a day after posting April-June earnings that beat estimates and maintaining an upbeat outlook.

TCS said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 38.31 billion Indian rupees ($642.73 million) from 32.8 billion rupees a year earlier. That topped the 37.8 billion rupees average of 24 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.