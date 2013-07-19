FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's TCS surges after April-June earnings beat estimates
July 19, 2013 / 3:55 AM / 4 years ago

India's TCS surges after April-June earnings beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s largest software services exporter, surged 3.5 percent in pre-open trading on Friday, a day after posting April-June earnings that beat estimates and maintaining an upbeat outlook.

TCS said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 38.31 billion Indian rupees ($642.73 million) from 32.8 billion rupees a year earlier. That topped the 37.8 billion rupees average of 24 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane

