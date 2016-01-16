FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Softbank CEO says will 'seriously' accelerate investments in India
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 16, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Softbank CEO says will 'seriously' accelerate investments in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son (L) and President and COO Nikesh Arora attend a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Japanese telecom and media group SoftBank will “seriously” accelerate its investments in India, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told a start-up conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

Softbank had previously said it would invest $10 billion in India over 10 years.

“The time has come that the Indian economy will be big enough going forward. Mobile internet will make the domestic internet market big enough,” Son said.

“I think we would seriously accelerate our investments in India going forward.”

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.