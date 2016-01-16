Softbank CEO says will 'seriously' accelerate investments in India

SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son (L) and President and COO Nikesh Arora attend a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Japanese telecom and media group SoftBank will “seriously” accelerate its investments in India, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told a start-up conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

Softbank had previously said it would invest $10 billion in India over 10 years.

“The time has come that the Indian economy will be big enough going forward. Mobile internet will make the domestic internet market big enough,” Son said.

“I think we would seriously accelerate our investments in India going forward.”