FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Commerce Secretary hopeful of WTO deal by Thursday
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 31, 2014 / 10:39 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary hopeful of WTO deal by Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker held out hope that differences with India over a deal on easing global trade would be resolved and an agreement would be reached by the end of a WTO deadline on Thursday.

New Delhi has insisted that, in exchange for signing up to the trade facilitation agreement, it wants to see more progress on a parallel pact giving it more freedom to subsidize and stockpile food grains than is allowed under WTO rules.

“I am an optimist, I am hopeful that within the period of today... that there is a common ground that is found,” Pritzker, who is accompanying Secretary of State John Kerry for an annual strategic dialogue with Indian government leaders, told HDTV.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.