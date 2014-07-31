U.S. Commerce Secretary hopeful of WTO deal by Thursday

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker held out hope that differences with India over a deal on easing global trade would be resolved and an agreement would be reached by the end of a WTO deadline on Thursday.

New Delhi has insisted that, in exchange for signing up to the trade facilitation agreement, it wants to see more progress on a parallel pact giving it more freedom to subsidize and stockpile food grains than is allowed under WTO rules.

“I am an optimist, I am hopeful that within the period of today... that there is a common ground that is found,” Pritzker, who is accompanying Secretary of State John Kerry for an annual strategic dialogue with Indian government leaders, told HDTV.