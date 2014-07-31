FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. raises WTO during Kerry talks with Indian finance minister
July 31, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. raises WTO during Kerry talks with Indian finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) shakes hands with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker (C) watches before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States raised a row over a worldwide trade reform measure during Secretary of State John Kerry’s talks with India’s finance minister on Thursday, but there was no sign of a breakthrough, a source said.

Kerry, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, met Arun Jaitley as part of a strategic dialogue that has been overshadowed by New Delhi’s refusal to sign a trade facilitation deal pending progress on a parallel pact on the stockpiling of food subsidies.

“WTO issue did come up in the meeting, the U.S. side mentioned it. Jaitley, however, conveyed India’s position,” said the source, who attended the meeting.

“There were no suggestions offered at the meeting to break the impasse.”

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Ron Popeski

