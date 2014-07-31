FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says compromise with India on WTO possible
#Business News
July 31, 2014 / 3:09 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says compromise with India on WTO possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that he still hoped for a compromise to end India’s opposition to a global deal that would address its concerns and help advance trade liberalization, just hours before a deadline passed.

New Delhi has insisted that, in exchange for signing a trade facilitation agreement, it must see more progress on a parallel pact giving it more freedom to subsidize and stockpile food grains than is allowed by World Trade Organization rules.

“We are obviously encouraging our friends in India to try to find a path here where there is a compromise that meets both needs, and we think that’s achievable. We hope that it’s achievable,” Kerry told reporters after talks with Indian leaders as part of an annual strategic dialogue.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
