Train derails outside India's financial capital, but no injuries
#World News
August 29, 2017 / 4:33 AM / 2 months ago

Train derails outside India's financial capital, but no injuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Several coaches of a train went off the rails in western India on Tuesday, the third such incident within ten days on the world’s fourth biggest rail network, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The railway system, which is grappling with chronic underinvestment and overcrowding, has suffered 1,011 deaths in 586 accidents over the last five years, ministry data show.

The carriages of the Duronto Express derailed about 70 km (44 miles) outside Mumbai, the financial capital, near the end of a journey from the central Indian city of Nagpur, Central Railway said in a message on social network Twitter.

“There are no injuries to passengers,” it added. “We are arranging buses to bring passengers to the destination.”

It was not immediately clear how many carriages ran off the rails, but media put the figure at about half a dozen.

Last week, 42 people were injured after 11 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express, traveling to the capital, New Delhi, went off the rails after it hit a truck loaded with construction material.

On August 19, 23 people were killed and 123 injured in a derailment near the Hindu holy city of Haridwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, prompting the suspension of three senior railways officials, with others sent on leave.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

