4 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan says wants India trade volume up at $10 billion/year
#Business News
May 1, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 4 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says wants India trade volume up at $10 billion/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017.Adnan Abidi

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"I think it would be beneficial to raise it to $10 billion," he told a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi broadcast on state television channel TRT Haber.

Erdogan also said he believed India would take steps to expel the domestic network of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in July.

Reporting by Akin Aytekin; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

