Uber CEO Travis Kalanick speaks to students during an interaction at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Mumbai, India, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI Uber Technologies CEO Travis Kalanick said on Thursday the ride-hailing company sees a path to profitability in India, even though they were currently lagging behind rivals in the country.

Kalanick also ruled out a merger with another company in India after the firm folded its China business into local rival Didi Chuxing.

Kalanick was interacting with India's planning body chief Amitabh Kant in capital New Delhi.

