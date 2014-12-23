FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's UltraTech to buy Jaiprakash cement plants for $852 million
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 23, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

India's UltraTech to buy Jaiprakash cement plants for $852 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A labourer carries a sack of Ultratech cement inside a shop in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS) has agreed to buy two cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates (JAIA.NS) for 54 billion rupees ($852 million) including debt, the companies said on Tuesday.

Both the plants are in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The acquisition will create significant synergies for UltraTech, the country’s leading cement maker, it said in a statement.

It will initially raise UltraTech’s cement capacity in India to 65 million tonnes per year from 60 million tonnes, with this figure expected to rise to 71 million tonnes a year by 2016, the company added.

Jaiprakash has been selling assets in recent quarters to cut its heavy debt load and improve its balance sheet.

It said that - including the latest deal - it had sold assets worth more than 200 billion rupees and that it would now shift focus to making operational savings.

Jaiprakash will remain the country’s third-biggest cement producer after the plant sales, with a capacity of 22 million tonnes a year, it added.

($1 = 63.3950 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.