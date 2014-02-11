India says to respond to U.S. trade action at WTO

India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma speaks during an interview with Reuters as meetings continue to take place into the night at ninth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday it will respond to any U.S. trade action it, a day after Washington said it would take India to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in order to gain a bigger foothold for U.S. manufacturers in its fast-growing solar products market.

“India will respond at the WTO adequately,” Trade Minister Anand Sharma told reporters. “We may also have some issues with them with regard to solar. We may also have an application or may move the WTO.”

The Obama administration said on Monday it was filing its second case at the WTO over the domestic content requirements in India’s massive solar program, which aims to ease chronic energy shortages in Asia’s third-largest economy.