FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian protesters attack Dominos outlet over diplomat row with U.S
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Indian protesters attack Dominos outlet over diplomat row with U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Activists of a small Indian political group ransacked a Dominos Pizza outlet in a Mumbai suburb on Friday, demanding a ban on U.S. goods until Washington apologizes for the arrest of an Indian diplomat in New York that has touched off a furor.

Police said no-one was hurt in the attack, which came as diplomats from the two countries sought to defuse the row over the arrest and subsequent strip-search of Devyani Khobragade in a visa fraud case.

The Republican Party of India, which carried out the attack, sent pictures to media organizations showing a broken glass door at the outlet. The party said it wanted the United States to drop charges against the Indian diplomat.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.