U.S. diplomat leaving India in connection with Khobragade case: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. diplomat in India is leaving the country at India’s request in a dispute over the arrest of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade in New York, the State Department said on Friday.

“We deeply regret that the Indian government felt it was necessary to expel one of our diplomatic personnel,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington.

Psaki did not identify the U.S. diplomat who will be leaving India.

“This has clearly been a challenging time in the U.S.-India relationship. We expect and hope that this will now come to closure and the Indians will take significant steps with us to improve our relationship and return it to a more constructive place,” she said.