India says diplomat at centre of U.S. row transferred to Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Devyani Khobgragade, the Indian diplomat at the center of a row with the United States, has been transferred to New Delhi from New York, the Indian foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Khobgragade has reiterated her innocence on charges filed against her of visa fraud and underpaying her nanny, a ministry statement said.

She was flying back to India to take up duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, but for now her children remained in the United States, it said.