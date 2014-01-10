FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India says diplomat at centre of U.S. row transferred to Delhi
January 10, 2014 / 2:42 AM / 4 years ago

India says diplomat at centre of U.S. row transferred to Delhi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Devyani Khobgragade, the Indian diplomat at the center of a row with the United States, has been transferred to New Delhi from New York, the Indian foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Khobgragade has reiterated her innocence on charges filed against her of visa fraud and underpaying her nanny, a ministry statement said.

She was flying back to India to take up duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, but for now her children remained in the United States, it said.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Alex Richardson

