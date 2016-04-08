FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: India eyes U.S. Predator drone
#World News
April 8, 2016 / 1:33 PM / in 2 years

Factbox: India eyes U.S. Predator drone

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is interested in buying Predator drones built by U.S. company General Atomics, officials said.

As a first step, its navy could buy the unarmed Predator XP for surveillance, while the air force is interested in the armed Predator C Avenger – a step that would require international and U.S. clearances.

India last year approved plans to buy the Heron TP drone from Israel Aerospace Industries.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the three pilotless aircraft that India is looking at:

PREDATOR VS HERON Predator XP Predator C Heron TP

Avenger

Wingspan 17m 20m 26m

Length 8m 13m 14m

Maximum Gross Takeoff Weight 1,157kg 8,255kg 5,300kg

Payload 147kg 2,948kg 1,000kg

Maximum Altitude 7,620m 15,240m 13,716m

Maximum Endurance 35 hours 18 hours 36 hours

Top Speed (knots true 120 KTAS 400 KTAS n/a

airspeed)

Weapons Systems None Hellfire None

missiles

GBU-12/49

GBU-31

GBU-32

GBU-38

JDAM

GBU-39

GBU-16/48

Reporting by Douglas Busvine

