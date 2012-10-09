U.S. economy growing close to potential: Geithner

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is now growing close to its potential, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday.

Geithner also said during a visit to New Delhi that economic reforms in Europe “could take years and years to bear fruit”.

“We are very worried about risk of collapse in Europe ... Europe has a hard road ahead of them,” he said at a meeting with Indian and U.S. business leaders.

The International Monetary Fund said this week that the looming fiscal tightening in the United States and the euro zone’s economic crisis were the two biggest risks facing the world economy.