NEW DELHI The U.S. embassy in New Delhi issued a security message to American citizens in India on Tuesday to be vigilant following reports that Islamic State may be planning to attack targets there.

"Recent Indian media reports indicate ISIL's desire to attack targets in India," the advisory said, warning of an increased threat to places frequented by Westerners such as religious sites, markets and festival venues.

ISIL is an acronym for the jihadist organization, which has seized territory in Iraq and Syria.

"All U.S. citizens are reminded to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness," the advisory said.

Officials from the National Investigation Agency, India's counter-terrorism unit, has been quoted as saying that an Indian man arrested last month in Tamil Nadu and charged with terrorism offences had been an active member of Islamic State in Iraq.

