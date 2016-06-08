FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Modi sees reactor purchases marking new era in cooperation with the U.S.
June 8, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

India's Modi sees reactor purchases marking new era in cooperation with the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) 41st annual Leadership Summit in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his country’s India’s planned purchase of six nuclear reactors from Toshiba Corp’s Westinghouse Electric would mark a mark new era in nuclear and scientific cooperation with the United States.

“In the field of nuclear energy, we are purchasing six nuclear reactors from Westinghouse, which will mark a new era in our nuclear and scientific cooperation,” Modi told an event organized by the U.S. India Business Council during a visit to Washington.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler

