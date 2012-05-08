FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kabul attacks show Pakistan must do more on terror: India
#World News
May 8, 2012 / 6:49 AM / 5 years ago

Kabul attacks show Pakistan must do more on terror: India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna said on Tuesday that recent attacks in Afghanistan showed the need for Pakistan to take tougher action against terrorism.

Krishna was speaking alongside the Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is on a three-day visit to India.

Clinton accused Pakistan on Monday of dragging its feet on arresting Hafiz Saeed, suspected of masterminding a three-day rampage by gunmen on India’s financial capital, Mumbai, in 2008.

India is furious that Pakistan has not detained Saeed despite handing over evidence against him.

Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by John Chalmers

