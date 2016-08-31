U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi, India, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in New Delhi on Wednesday Pakistan must push harder against groups engaged with extremists, as tension between Pakistan and India rises amid an uprising in the disputed region of Kashmir.

"Pakistan has work to do in order to push harder against its indigenous groups that are engaged in extremist activities," Kerry said in a visit to Pakistan's arch rival India.

He said in New Delhi on Tuesday that Pakistan should join other nations in fighting terrorists within its borders, adding Islamabad should not feel isolated by talks between the United States, India and Afghanistan next month in New York.

