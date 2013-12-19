U.S. State Dept says not pressuring to drop Indian complaint

A mailman walks away from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it is not pressuring U.S. law enforcement to drop a complaint against an Indian official that has increased tensions between the two countries.

“Not true,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in response to a question about whether there was pressure being applied to U.S. law enforcement.

India has urged the United States to withdraw a visa fraud case against one of its diplomats in New York, suggesting that Secretary of State John Kerry’s expression of regret over her treatment in custody was not enough.