FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. State Dept says not pressuring to drop Indian complaint
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 19, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. State Dept says not pressuring to drop Indian complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A mailman walks away from the Indian Consulate building in New York December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it is not pressuring U.S. law enforcement to drop a complaint against an Indian official that has increased tensions between the two countries.

“Not true,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in response to a question about whether there was pressure being applied to U.S. law enforcement.

India has urged the United States to withdraw a visa fraud case against one of its diplomats in New York, suggesting that Secretary of State John Kerry’s expression of regret over her treatment in custody was not enough.

Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.