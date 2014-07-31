India says U.S. snooping 'completely unacceptable'

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has raised the issue of U.S. surveillance activities in the South Asian nation with Secretary of State John Kerry, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

“Yes, I raised this issue (U.S. snooping) with Secretary John Kerry ... I have also conveyed to him that this act on the part of U.S. authorities is completely unacceptable to us,” Sushma Swaraj said at a joint news conference in New Delhi.

In response, Kerry said: “We (the United States) fully respect and understand the feelings expressed by the minister.”