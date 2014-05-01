FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COPY: India invites U.S. to discuss IP, market access issues
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 27, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

COPY: India invites U.S. to discuss IP, market access issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has proposed holding wider bilateral talks with the United States to address concerns over intellectual property rights and access to the Indian market for U.S. firms, its commerce secretary said on Thursday.

The U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday avoided labeling India with its worst offender tag in its annual scorecard on protecting U.S. patents, copyrights and other intellectual property rights.

“It is a very sensible decision,” Rajeev Kher, Commerce Secretary and India’s chief trade negotiator, told Reuters. “We are prepared for a discussion.”

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.