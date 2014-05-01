COPY: India invites U.S. to discuss IP, market access issues

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has proposed holding wider bilateral talks with the United States to address concerns over intellectual property rights and access to the Indian market for U.S. firms, its commerce secretary said on Thursday.

The U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday avoided labeling India with its worst offender tag in its annual scorecard on protecting U.S. patents, copyrights and other intellectual property rights.

“It is a very sensible decision,” Rajeev Kher, Commerce Secretary and India’s chief trade negotiator, told Reuters. “We are prepared for a discussion.”