People talk outside the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA India has complained to the World Trade Organization about support given to the renewable energy industry in eight U.S. states, the WTO said in a statement on Monday.

The complaint alleges the states of Washington, California, Montana, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware and Minnesota prop up their renewables sector with illegal subsidies and domestic content requirements - an obligation to buy local goods rather than imports.

By filing the complaint, India has triggered a 60-day window for the United States to settle the dispute, after which India could ask the WTO to adjudicate.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)