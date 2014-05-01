FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India sees trade talks with U.S. in June-July
May 1, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

India sees trade talks with U.S. in June-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s commerce secretary said on Thursday that he would meet the U.S. deputy trade representative in June or July, after the country’s general election, to discuss protection of intellectual property rights.

Rajeev Kher also said India did not see compulsory licensing as a routine instrument for importing technology. The practice was compliant with the agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon

