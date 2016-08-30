FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says will look into India's visa concerns
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. says will look into India's visa concerns

U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, accompanied by Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (not pictured), speaks during a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine, October 26, 2015.Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said on Tuesday she would look into India's concerns over a hike in visa fee for professionals.

New Delhi has protested against the hike, which it says is a barrier to the movement of workers.

"It is imperative that we look into that issue," Pritzker told a news conference in New Delhi at the end of a strategic and commercial dialogue between the two countries.

In March, India filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization, protesting against the doubling of the fees for H-1B and L-1 work visas and limits on their numbers.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh

