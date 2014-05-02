FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian tribal militants kill 11 Muslims in fresh attack
May 2, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

Indian tribal militants kill 11 Muslims in fresh attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) - Heavily armed tribal guerrillas raided a village in northeastern India on Friday and killed 11 Muslim settlers in a further attack linked to an upsurge in ethnic tensions during a drawn-out general election.

Nine of the dead were women and children in the attack in the tea-growing state of Assam hours after two similar attacks there in which 11 people, all of them Muslims, were killed.

Police said they suspected Bodo tribal militants were behind the attacks in a region where tension between ethnic Bodo people and Muslim settlers has risen over candidates running for election from the region. India is holding the world’s biggest election involving around 815 million people drawn from scores of ethnic, religious and social communities.

Reporting by Biswajyoti Das; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Mark Herinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
