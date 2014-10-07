FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: India's complex welfare system
#World News
October 7, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: India's complex welfare system

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a bank account for every Indian household under a push to end “financial untouchability” that could revolutionize how the state aids poor people.

Yet the complexity of India’s $50 billion in transfer schemes, from fertilizer subsidies for farmers to cheap bags of rice and cooking gas canisters for households, will make reform a huge challenge.

Here is an overview of India’s main welfare, food and farm aid programs, with reform milestones:

PROGRAM ANNUAL COST

FOOD $18 billion

** Families are entitled to 5 kg of food grains per person per month at a subsidized cost of 2-3 rupees per kg.

** Plan: Overhaul the Food Corporation of India in six months to one year.

** Milestone: Reduce grain purchases and partly introduce cash payments to poor households in cities over the next 2-3 years.

MINIMUM SUPPORT PRICES $12 billion

** The government subsidizes wheat and rice farmers by paying above-market minimum support prices, as well as offering subsidies for credit, power and irrigation. This has led India to accumulate vast surplus stockpiles.

** Plan: Reduce the rate at which minimum support prices are increased to 4 percent a year, down from an average of 10 percent over the last five years.

** Milestone: Implemented in June.

FERTILISERS $10 billion

** The government pays a subsidy to fertilizer producers, leading to overproduction and indiscriminate use by farmers of urea, the only fertilizer that India does not have to import.

** Plan: Government considering making money payments to farmers’ bank accounts to cover their fertilizer costs.

** Milestone: Reviewing payment of subsidies to retailers on fertilizer sales. Cash subsidies could be paid into bank accounts by 2018/19.

RURAL EMPLOYMENT SCHEME $6 billion

** India’s previous government promised to provide 100 days’ work a year for the rural poor.

** Plan: Expedite payments and cut out corruption by paying wages straight into bank accounts of day laborers.

** Milestone: Already happening in some states. Seeking to roll out in other states over the next one to two years.

COOKING GAS $3 billion

** Oil marketers incurred 465 billion rupees ($7.6 billion) in revenue losses on the sale of subsidized cooking gas to 160 million households last fiscal year, about half of which was funded by the upstream companies.

** Plan: India last year launched direct payment into bank accounts towards the cost of cooking gas in about a third of districts, paying 20 billion rupees ($327 million).

** Milestone: Officials believe that within a year, the government could roll out the direct payment scheme across the country.

KEROSENE $3 billion

** The federal government supplies subsidized kerosene to the state governments, which distribute it to consumers through state-run shops.

** Plan: Officials are still not clear how this subsidy could be directly transferred into bank accounts as an earlier attempt in some states failed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Douglas Busvine

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Douglas Busvine
