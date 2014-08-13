FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian woman accused of witchcraft, forced to eat faeces: police
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 13, 2014 / 2:22 PM / 3 years ago

Indian woman accused of witchcraft, forced to eat faeces: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PATNA India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A 35-year-old woman in eastern India was dragged out of her home, beaten and forced to eat human faeces by a group of villagers in the latest attack linked to accusations of witchcraft, police said on Wednesday.

Eleven people in Bihar state’s Katihar district attacked the woman on Tuesday while her husband was away, police said. She told police they accused her of causing the death of a 30-year-old villager who died from an illness last week.

Police said the woman, who is from a lower caste or “Dalit” community in Sakrail village, was slapped, punched and force-fed faeces.

“The villagers dragged the woman out of her house and made her consume human excreta, blaming her for the death of the man,” Katihar sub-divisional police official Rakesh Kumar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

“The victim told us the accused persons branded her a witch and said it is because of her that everyone in the village was falling sick.”

Police arrested a 60-year-old male villager and charged him with physical assault and wrongful restraint, and are looking for 10 other suspects, Kumar said.

Earlier this month, a 22-year-old man was arrested in the state of Odisha and charged with the murder of a couple he suspected of witchcraft. He accused the 65-year-old man and his wife, 60, of being responsible for the deaths of his sister and two brothers who had died from various diseases over the previous three years.

The practice of accusing people, mostly women, of being witches and assaulting or killing them is still common is some parts of India, particularly among tribal communities, although it is illegal.

A United Nations official said last year that archaic practices such as lynching women accused of witchcraft, honor killings and dowry murders persisted in India because they remained socially acceptable.

Government statistics show there were 160 cases of murder linked to witch hunts in 2013, and 119 in 2012.

Writing by Nitah Bhalla, Editing by Tim Pearce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.