Indian yoga guru Iyengar dies at 95
#People News
August 20, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Indian yoga guru Iyengar dies at 95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian yoga guru BKS Iyengar, who built a global following that included violin maestro Yehudi Menuhin and novelist Aldous Huxley, died on Wednesday, his website said. He was 95.

“Generations will remember Shri BKS Iyengar as a fine guru, scholar and a stalwart who brought yoga into the lives of many across the world,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. Shri is a title showing respect.

Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja Iyengar took up yoga at the age of 16 and was named as one of the world’s most influential living people by Time magazine in 2004.

In 1952, the violinist Menuhin introduced Iyengar to the Western world and connected him to several other celebrities.

The guru’s style of yoga often involves using props such as wooden gadgets and belts to achieve correct posture.

Iyengar had been suffering from heart problems, Indian media reported.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
