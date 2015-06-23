FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to more than double capital injection in state banks to $3 billion
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 23, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

India to more than double capital injection in state banks to $3 billion

Neha Dasgupta, Abhishek Vishnoi

3 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India plans to inject about $3 billion into state-owned banks this fiscal year and could double that amount next year in a push to boost capital and help lenders meet the global Basel III regulatory requirements, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said.

The planned capital infusion into the state lenders, which account for more than 70 percent of all outstanding bank loans, is more than double an earlier estimate of 79.4 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) made in the government’s budget for this fiscal year.

It was unclear, however, what impact the increased funding would have on the fiscal deficit, which the government has targeted at 3.9 percent of GDP.

“What we are aiming at is an infusion of about $3 billion in the current year and perhaps twice as much in the next year,” Mehrishi told news local news channel CNBC-TV18, during a visit to the United States with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Shares of most state-run banks rose on the news, with Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) gaining as much as 4.9 percent.

A slowing economy and stretched corporate balance sheets have led to a surge in bad loans at Indian banks. State-owned lenders have amassed bad loans at a faster pace than their privately owned peers, raising doubts about their ability to meet tougher global regulatory capital requirements.

Rating agency ICRA estimates non-performing loans at state banks this fiscal year to rise to between 5.3 percent and 5.9 percent of total loans from 4.4 percent in the year that ended March.

Morgan Stanley estimated this month the government would need to inject $15 billion across all state banks “urgently” to achieve a common equity tier 1 ratio of around 10 percent.

Mehrishi said the government could finance the increased funding through off-budget means, but gave no further details.

It was also not immediately clear if the government would require banks to fulfil certain conditions to be eligible for grants. When it announced its previous plans for the $1.25 billion capital injection, the government had said the top most profitable banks would be eligible.

Mehrishi and finance minister Jaitley are in the United States to promote investment in India.

Editing by Rafael Nam and Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.