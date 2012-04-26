FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Strides buys U.S.-approved drug making plant
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 26, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

India's Strides buys U.S.-approved drug making plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab said its unit acquired a U.S. compliant sterile drugs manufacturing plant for 1.25 billion rupees ($23.76 million), a move aimed at expediting commercialization of new products.

The plant, acquired from Star Drugs and Research Labs, can make up to 97 million vials every year, it said. Shipments to the United States from the new plant will begin from the third quarter of 2012.

“This timely acquisition brings into our fold an asset which is of immediate importance given the demand for sterile injectables worldwide,” said Arun Kumar, group chief executive, Strides Arcolab.

Setting up a new similar facility would have taken at least 4-5 years, the company said.

The acquisition, done through subsidiary Agila Specialities, would be funded by cash in hand and internal accruals, it said.

After selling its Australia formulations business to U.S.-based Watson Pharmaceuticals for $397 million, Strides has been looking to cut debt and invest in manufacturing capacities.

Valued $736 million by market, shares in Strides Arcolab were down 0.92 percent at 655 rupees at 0837 GMT.

($1 = 52.6 rupees)

Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.