Bus carrying Indiana school basketball team overturns; 27 hurt
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 20, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

Bus carrying Indiana school basketball team overturns; 27 hurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twenty-seven members of an Indiana high school basketball team were injured on Saturday when their bus overturned on a highway, after it was sideswiped by a driver who had spilled a drink on herself, officials said.

All of the students and adults on the bus were taken to hospitals, including a coach who was airlifted to a Chicago facility, but their injuries are not life-threatening, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The crash near the town of De Motte on Interstate-65 occurred as the Griffith High School basketball team was traveling from Griffith to play in a state basketball tournament in Lafayette, officials said.

“Our hearts are heavy today,” Griffith Public Schools Superintendent Peter Morikis said in a statement, thanking a surgeon who had stopped on the highway to attend to the injured members of the Panthers basketball team.

The driver of the car, who had spilled a drink on herself which caused her to lose control of her Kia and sideswipe the bus, was hurt along with her passenger, Indiana State Police said in a statement. They were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Twenty of the occupants on the bus after the crash in western Indiana were taken to a hospital in Rensselaer, four were transported to a facility in Merrillville and two were taken to a facility in Kankakee, Illinois, the police statement said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles

