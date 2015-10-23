Police seek gunman off Indiana State University campus

(Reuters) - Police were searching on Friday for a gunman off the Indiana State University campus after he was seen near two of the school’s residence halls, according to university police.

Campus police and officers from Terre Haute, where the campus is located, were investigating a report of a man with a handgun in the areas of the two halls, university police said.

The man, who was described as thin and black with long dreadlocks, was wearing black basketball shorts and carrying a red or black backpack, a police alert said.

The investigation led police off campus and they were checking specific addresses and locations, said University Police Chief Joe Newport, who declined to give more details.

“This was not random. The suspect was looking for a specific person,” Newport said.

The campus, which was not on lockdown, has returned to normal status, Newport said. It had been on alert and, for a short period, the two halls had restricted entry, Newport said.

There were no injuries in the incident, Newport said.

Terre Haute is about an hour’s drive southwest of Indianapolis.

There have been several incidents of gun violence at or near U.S. schools in October, including deadly episodes on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and adjacent to Texas Southern University in Houston.

On Oct. 1, a gunman killed nine people at a community college in Oregon, ranking it among the deadliest of dozens of U.S. mass shootings over the past two years.

On Thursday night, one man was killed on the campus of Tennessee State University in Nashville after a dispute over a dice game. Last week, three people were shot and wounded during a large house party near that same campus.