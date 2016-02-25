FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Body of Indianapolis teen found in case against bail bondsman
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 25, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Body of Indianapolis teen found in case against bail bondsman

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A body found northeast of Indianapolis has been identified as a teenager who authorities believe was killed along with his friend by a bail bondsman late last year, police said on Thursday.

The body was identified through fingerprints on Wednesday as Timmee Jackson, two days after it was found near a lake, about 2 miles (3 km) northeast of the home of suspect Kevin Watkins. Watkins is accused of killing Jackson and his friend Satorie Dionne Williams, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“We are still actively looking for Williams’ body,” police spokesman Richard Riddle said.

Prosecutors charged Watkins on Dec. 29 in Marion Superior Criminal Court with two counts of murder, but did not list Jackson and Williams as the victims because their bodies were yet to be recovered, police said.

Watkins is being held with no bond. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Jackson, 15, and Williams, 16, were reported missing on Christmas day. Williams’ mother Amber Partlow told police that she last saw her son when he left their home with friends on Christmas Eve, a probable cause report said.

Partlow searched the neighborhood the next morning and went to the home of Watkins, who filed a burglary report against her son a week earlier, where she found a large amount of blood on the front step and in the yard, according to the report.

Partlow notified police, who found human remains and the clothes belonging to one of victims in Watkins’ home, SUV and the office of Watkins Bail Bond, a business that he runs, according to the report.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Editing by Ben Klayman and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.