Ex-subway pitchman appeals 15-1/2-year sentence on child sex charges

Jared Fogle (C) is led from federal court in Indianapolis, Indiana August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Susan Guyett

(Reuters) - Former Subway sandwich chain pitchman Jared Fogle has appealed his 15-1/2-year federal prison sentence, which he received last month after pleading guilty to child pornography and sex charges, court documents said.

Fogle, 38, who became famous after losing weight on a diet that included sandwiches from the fast-food chain, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to charges of child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with minors.

On the same day, U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt imposed a sentence higher than either side wanted - the prosecution had sought 12-1/2 years, while Fogle’s attorneys had asked for five years. Fogle also was fined $175,000.

Fogle’s notice of appeal was filed with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, court documents said. Fogle is in federal custody, and his prison release date is July 11, 2029, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

An attorney for Fogle was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. At the sentencing hearing, Fogle’s attorneys had argued that Fogle had a sex addiction, which had replaced his addiction to food. The former pitchman had expressed remorse for his actions.

Subway fired Fogle when reports of the plea agreement emerged. He has already begun to pay $1.4 million in restitution to 14 victims who are minors.

Fogle obtained child pornography given to him by his co-conspirator, Russell Taylor, which included homemade material involving victims in Indiana.

Taylor, the ex-director of Fogle’s charitable foundation, pleaded guilty last Thursday to child pornography charges and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.