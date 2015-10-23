FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Subway pitchman makes $1 million in payments to victims
October 23, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Former Subway pitchman makes $1 million in payments to victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jared Fogle (C) is led from federal court in Indianapolis, Indiana August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Susan Guyett

(Reuters) - Former Subway sandwich chain pitchman Jared Fogle has paid 10 victims restitution totaling $1 million as part of his guilty plea to charges of child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with minors, an assistant U.S. attorney said on Friday.

Similar payments of $100,000 each are in progress under an August deal in which Fogle agreed to plead guilty. The funds are meant to allow the victims to obtain counseling or other assistance and are separate from any civil lawsuits Fogle could face.

The 10 payments were made since late August, and officials hope to complete the remaining four by Nov. 19, when Fogle is scheduled to change his plea officially to guilty and be sentenced before a U.S. District Court judge.

Fogle would serve between five and 12 years in prison under the deal, but the judge ultimately gets to pick the sentence and Fogle could face a maximum of 50 years.

Subway fired Fogle when reports of the plea agreement emerged.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Doina Chiacu

