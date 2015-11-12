Subway ex-spokesman should get 12-1/2 year prison term: prosecutors

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors recommended on Thursday that former Subway sandwich spokesman Jared Fogle spend 12 and a half years in prison and be under lifetime supervision for child pornography and having sex with two minors.

Fogle, who became famous after losing weight on a diet that included sandwiches from the fast food chain, agreed in August to a deal with prosecutors under which he would plead guilty to charges of child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with minors.

Under his agreement, Fogle is scheduled to change his plea to guilty on Nov. 19 and be sentenced by a U.S. district judge in Indianapolis. Subway fired Fogle when reports of the plea agreement emerged.

The sentencing recommendation, filed on Thursday, leaves the door open for further charges against the well-known pitchman, if other evidence emerges. Authorities have so far identified 12 victims of child pornography in Indiana, along with two teenage victims of child prostitution in New York, according to court documents.

“Fogle’s actions greatly impacted the lives of 14 children and their families,” prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum. “He denied them their vital and personal right to grow up free from sexual exploitation and interference by adults.”

Fogle has stated that he was sexually attracted to children as young as eight years old, the government said.

The memorandum also asks that the court approve Fogle’s agreement to pay a total of $1.4 million to the 14 victims. After leaving prison, he would have to register as a sex offender in any state where he worked or lived, the memorandum said.

A defense attorney for Fogle was not immediately available for comment on the sentencing memorandum.

One of the pornography victims spoke on the “Dr. Phil” television show on Thursday afternoon.