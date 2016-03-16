FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Subway pitchman beaten in federal prison: TMZ
March 16, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Ex-Subway pitchman beaten in federal prison: TMZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jared Fogle (C) is led from federal court in Indianapolis, Indiana August 19, 2015. Fogle, the former Subway sandwich chain pitchman asked a federal judge on Wednesday to accept his plea of guilty to charges of child pornography and travelling for illicit paid sex with minors. REUTERS/Susan Guyett

(Reuters) - Former Subway sandwich chain pitchman Jared Fogle, who is serving a sentence for child pornography and sex offenses, was beaten in a Colorado federal prison in late January by another inmate, according to TMZ.

A prison official in Colorado and a lawyer for Fogle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In December, Fogle, who became famous after losing weight on a diet that included sandwiches from the fast-food chain, appealed his 15-1/2-year sentence.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to charges of child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with minors.

TMZ reported that Fogle suffered a bloody nose, swollen face and scratches on his neck after being beaten on Jan. 29 in a recreation yard by inmate Steven Nigg. The website said it got its information from “docs” but did not elaborate.

Nigg, who is in custody on a weapons charge, got a small cut on his left hand in the fight and was put in solitary confinement as punishment, TMZ said.

The low-security Englewood prison located in Littleton, Colorado, has a population of 959 inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Information about prison fights is not made public, a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman said, citing privacy and other laws as well as the desire to ensure safety and security in institutions.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
