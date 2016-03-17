Victim sues ex-Subway pitchman for damages over nude images

Jared Fogle (C) is led from federal court in Indianapolis, Indiana August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Susan Guyett

(Reuters) - Former Subway sandwich chain pitchman and convicted sex offender Jared Fogle was sued in Indiana federal court this week by one of his victims, a girl seeking $150,000 in damages for negligence and mental suffering, court documents showed.

Fogle, who became famous after losing weight on a diet that included sandwiches from the fast-food chain, pleaded guilty last year to charges of child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with minors.

The minor, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, said Fogle and the former director of his foundation were negligent in secretly filming her and distributing nude images.

She suffered mental anguish and severe, traumatic and permanent injuries and is seeking $150,000 and other fees, according to the civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

It said his foundation’s ex-director Russell Taylor distributed some of the sexually explicit images and videos of Jane Doe and other minors to Fogle who encouraged and solicited the nude images and videos to continue. Angela Taylor, the former director’s wife, was also named in the lawsuit.

She lived with her husband at the residence where filming took place and they were both present during Jane Doe’s visits, the lawsuit said.

A lawyer for Fogle declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying he had not seen the documents. A lawyer for the Taylors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fogle and Russell Taylor pleaded guilty last year to child pornography and sex offenses and are both serving sentences.

Late last year, Fogle began to make payments of $100,000 totaling $1.4 million in restitution to 14 victims who are minors. The funds were meant to allow the victims to obtain counseling or other assistance and are separate from any civil lawsuits.

In December, Fogle appealed his 15-1/2-year sentence. Russell Taylor pleaded guilty in December to child sexual exploitation and child pornography charges and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Fogle was beaten in a Colorado federal prison in late January by another inmate, TMZ reported.