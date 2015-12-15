Indiana university gives all clear after armed robbery near campus

An alert from Indiana University-Purdue University campus in Indianapolis. REUTERS/Andrew Armstrong via Instagram

(Reuters) - An Indianapolis university has lifted a shelter-in-place warning on Tuesday more than an hour after a report that a man who had committed an armed robbery was running toward campus, according to the university’s Twitter feed.

Students at Indiana University-Purdue University were initially told to shelter in place and lock their doors after the alert went out at about 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).

The man has not been located, said university police spokesman David Briggs. The university said that there would be an increased police presence on campus and offered the phone number of the campus escort service, the Twitter feed said.

The university described the suspect on Twitter as a black male, between 6 foot, 3 inches and 6 foot, 4 inches tall (about 1.9 meters), wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a hat with yellow writing. No injuries were reported in the robbery, the university said.

University police sent out an alert because the man was running toward campus, though they do not know if he made it onto the campus, said Briggs.

A representative for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which is investigating, was not immediately available for comment.

The urban public research university has about 30,690 students.